StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it was evaluating strategic options to boost value for shareholders including a potential sale of the company.
The company confirmed, however, it had not received a takeover approach as of yet.
Raine Advisors, the company's financial adviser, would continue to provide advice and assistance to the company in relation to a range of corporate options - aimed at maximising shareholder value - including, inter alia, strategic partnerships, financial investment, business combinations and potentially the sale of the company, Audioboom said following recent media speculation.
Under market rules, the company was now in an 'offer period.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: