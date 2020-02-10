StockMarketWire.com - BATM said it had been awarded a contract worth about $1.3m by a 'major' poultry integrator for its agri-waste treatment solution.
The contract, expected to be delivered this year, was for the supply and installation of the group's agri-waste treatment solution at one of the customer's poultry processing facilities, the company said.
The group's proprietary solution, based on its integrated sterilizer and shredder patented technology, would be used in the rendering process to allow the poultry remains to be treated safely onsite and without producing any damaging by-products.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: