StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it would raise up to £106.7m from a share issue to fund acquisitions.
News shares in the company would be issued at 137.5p each, with the offer comprising a £100m placing and a separate up to £6.7m open offer.
'The company expects to use the net proceeds ... to acquire an attractive pipeline of high-quality logistics properties,' Urban Logistics said.
The company also said that it planned to declare, at the time it announced the placing results, a special dividend of 3.85p share for the year through March 2020.
The special dividend would bring total dividends issued in respect of the 2020 financial year to 7.60p per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
