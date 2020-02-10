StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals company Vectura said it had appointed Sharon Johnson to the newly-created leadership role of executive vice president for delivery management.
Johnson was most recently senior vice president, global quality and regulatory affairs at Catalent.
In her new role, Johnson would support innovation, customer focus and growth as the company continued with its strategic development as an inhalation specialist in the pharmaceutical services space.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
