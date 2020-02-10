StockMarketWire.com - Shopping mall operator Intu confirmed media reports that it was in talks with potential investors in a previously-announced planned equity raising.
The company said it was 'engaged in constructive discussions' with existing shareholders, including the Peel Group, and new investors including Link Real Estate Investment Trust.
Details of the raising were expected to be announced at the time of the company's full-year results at the end of February.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
