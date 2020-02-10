StockMarketWire.com - Hutchison China MediTech said it would present results from the phase two study of a combination of drugs used to treat renal cell carcinoma.
The clinical trial results would be presented on February 15 at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.
The phase II CALYPSO study trialed a combination of savolitinib and Imfinzi (durvalumab) in a cohort of patients with metastatic papillary renal cell carcinoma.
At 8:07am: [LON:HCM] Hutchison China Meditech Ltd share price was +19p at 419p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
