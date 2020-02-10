StockMarketWire.com - Trans-Siberian Gold said it had confirmed a mineral resource estimate at its Rodnikova deposit in far east Russia of at least a million ounces.

The asset's total indicated and inferred resources were estimated at 6.3m tonnes, at a grade of 5 grams per tonne of gold, for total contained 1m-plus ounces of gold.

'The JORC mineral resource estimate validates previous reported estimates under the GKZ classification and also the value-created following its cost-effective acquisition last year,' chief executive Alexander Dorogov said.

'We remain on track to deliver an initial scoping study in the second quarter of 2020.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com