StockMarketWire.com - Trans-Siberian Gold said it had confirmed a mineral resource estimate at its Rodnikova deposit in far east Russia of at least a million ounces.
The asset's total indicated and inferred resources were estimated at 6.3m tonnes, at a grade of 5 grams per tonne of gold, for total contained 1m-plus ounces of gold.
'The JORC mineral resource estimate validates previous reported estimates under the GKZ classification and also the value-created following its cost-effective acquisition last year,' chief executive Alexander Dorogov said.
'We remain on track to deliver an initial scoping study in the second quarter of 2020.'
