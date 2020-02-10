StockMarketWire.com - ClearStar said it had won a contract from a facilities management company to provide background screening of service providers entering its healthcare locations.
This was ClearStar's first contract in the facilities management sector and the company expected it to generate a minimum revenue of $0.4m during the roll-out phase this year.
'We also have the opportunity to cross-sell further solutions to these service providers who will already be on-boarded to our platform,' the company said. 'In addition, this contract expands our footprint within healthcare - and adds to a number of wins or expansions that we have recently received in this core sector.'
At 8:29am: [LON:CLSU] Clearstar Inc. share price was +1p at 50p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
