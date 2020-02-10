StockMarketWire.com - Itaconix announced a new product line of functional additives aimed at the biodegradable plastics market.
The company developed the new 'BIO*Asterix' additives over the past three years for a wide range of potential uses, ranging from biodegradable plastics to decorative paints.
The company planned to launch its new product line in stages over the next two years.
'The company's initial focus will be on targeting the biodegradable plastics market where the new BIO*Asterix additives have had positive results in early field trials with potential customers,' Itaconix said. 'The BIO*Asterix additives can add valuable properties or overcome performance deficiencies that currently limit the use of biodegradable plastics.'
At 8:33am: [LON:ITX] Itaconix Plc share price was +0.05p at 1.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: