StockMarketWire.com - Social video company Brave Bison said it had launched its Snapchat show, Slick, which had attracted over 40m unique viewers in less than two months.
In 2019, Brave Bison launched Slick - a show aimed at a young audience, focused on male grooming.
'Within just 6 months we have built a strong net revenue advertising business on Snapchat Discover. The fast success of Slick shows how effective the platform can be for content makers when all components are in place,' said Kate Burns, chief executive officer.
At 8:41am: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was +0.23p at 1.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
