StockMarketWire.com - Freight management company Xpediator said it would report a fall in annual profit in line with its expectations, despite boosting its revenue.
Adjusted pre-tax profit was seen at slightly above £5.0m, the company said, without providing a comparative figure.
Last year, Xpediator reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of £7.2m.
Revenue for the year through December 2019 was seen rising 19% to £212m.
Chief executive Stephen Blyth said the company was continuing to monitor its cost base.
'Despite the challenges incurred during 2019, the core businesses have performed strongly, and the board remains confident in the outlook for the group,' Blyth said.
