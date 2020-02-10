StockMarketWire.com - InfraStrata said its subsidiary, Harland and Wolff, had secured a £2m asset-backed term debt facility.
Under the terms of the facility, Harland would drawdown the sum of £2m immediately and the proceeds would be utilised for working capital purposes, the company said.
The facility was for a term of 24 months and carried a coupon of 13.2% per annum, payable in equal monthly instalments in arrears.
At the end of the 24-month tenure of the facility, there would be an exit fee of 4% payable to the lender.
At 9:22am: [LON:INFA] Infrastrata PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
