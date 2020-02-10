StockMarketWire.com - Jangada Mines said it had received the final CAD$1m payment due from PBBM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ValOre Metals, from the sale of the company's stake in Pedra Branca Brasil Mineracao.
Under the terms of the binding share purchase agreement, as announced on 17 July 2019, Jangada sold its stake in Pedra Branca to ValOre for 25m ValOre common shares and cash payments totaling CAD$3m payable in several tranches.
ValOre had now paid the third post-closing Payment of CAD$1m to Jangada, marking the final cash payment due.
Jangada said that it had also been issued with 500K post-closing shares, taking its stake in ValOre to 24.9%.
Funds received to date from the sale of Pedra Branca were being used to advance the Pitombeiras vanadium project in Ceara State, Brazil.
In January, the company commenced a 2,500-metre drilling programme at Pitombeiras to test three prospective magnetic anomalies.
The drilling campaign was expected to provide the necessary technical information to support the compilation of a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment.
At 9:29am: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was 0p at 2.01p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: