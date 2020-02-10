StockMarketWire.com - Serabi Gold said a public hearing for its Coringa project in Brazil had taken place last week.
The meeting was attended by about 600 people, including representatives from key government departments and lasted about five hours.
'The company believes that the various government bodies, having visited Serabi's current operations immediately prior to the public hearing, formed a positive view of the company and its proposals for progressing the Coringa project,' Serabi said.
The company also announced that commissioning of an ore sorter at the the Palito Complex, also in Brazil, was now well underway.
At 9:42am: [LON:SRB] Serabi Mining PLC share price was +3p at 84p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
