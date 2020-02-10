StockMarketWire.com - Spinnaker Opportunities said it was working toward completing a planned reverse takeover of medicinal cannabis company Kanabo Research, but was still awaiting regulatory clarity.
Spinnaker Opportunities said it was 'almost ready to proceed' with the deal, upon UK regulatory approval being confirmed.
Britain legalised the prescription of medicinal cannabis in November 2018 and Kanabo and Spinnaker Opportunities had positioned themselves to be one of the first cannabis-related businesses to list on the London Stock Exchange.
'However, until all conditions are satisfied and the overall listing requirements for cannabis-related companies are confirmed by the appropriate UK regulatory bodies, there can be no certainty that the transaction will proceed,' Spinnaker Opportunities said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: