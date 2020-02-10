StockMarketWire.com - Cadogan Petroleum said that annual average production increased 15% in 2019 despite shutdowns at its Blazhiv oil fields in Ukraine.
Net production for 2019 averaged 288 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), which was 15% above average production in 2018 and 86% above average production in 2017.
Production for 2019 was sold at an average price of $47 per boe, which was approximately 10 % lower than in the previous year, in line with lower average global crude prices, the company said.
The increase in production was achieved despite a 30-day shutdown of Blazhiv oil field (formerly Monastyrestka license) in November and December 2019, and the shutdown of Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-Monastyrets-3 wells, due to the expiry of the lease contract.
The extension of this contract was currently being negotiated and expected to be finalised soon, the company added.
'The company has already secured all intermediary approvals, including those from the regional authorities and is expecting the decision of the Licensing Authority of Ukraine,' said Cadogan Petroleum.
'Further updates with regards to the Bitlyanska exploration and production license, as well as the Blazhiv-3 and Blazhiv-Monastyrets-3 lease negotiations will be announced as and when appropriate.'
