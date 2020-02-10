StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk said it had welcomed the Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies, or UGC, as a new major shareholder.
UCG had become the company's largest shareholder following the purchase of Aeon Mining's shareholding, announced last week, the company said.
Last week's announcements indicated that UCG had taken a 28.3% stake in the company, including voting rights attached both to shares and financial instruments.
'We are excited that UGC has decided to invest in our business at this pivotal point of our development and welcome its president and founder Mr Konstantin Strukov as our new major shareholder,' chief executive Pavel Maslovskiy said.
'His investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and operational success given that UGC is well respected in the Russian gold mining industry for its operating capabilities.'
At 9:55am: [LON:POG] Petropavlovsk PLC share price was +0.15p at 17.39p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
