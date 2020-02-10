StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                               760.80       +8.69%
Barratt Developments                     817.80       +2.30%
Next                                    6893.00       +1.91%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   322.90       +1.83%
Smurfit Kappa Group                     2986.00       +1.63%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1850.25       -3.23%
Whitbread                               4543.00       -1.65%
Rentokil Initial                         495.30       -1.30%
easyJet                                 1492.00       -1.22%
Informa                                  791.60       -1.15%

FTSE 250
Jupiter Fund Management                  386.30       +3.18%
Micro Focus International                796.10       +3.11%
William Hill                             177.95       +2.83%
Kainos Group                             870.00       +2.35%
Rank Group (The)                         303.25       +2.10%
Future                                  1182.00       -5.44%
Games Workshop Group                    7140.00       -2.86%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%
B&M European Value Retail                366.80       -2.32%
Barr (A G)                               579.00       -2.20%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                               760.80       +8.69%
Jupiter Fund Management                  386.30       +3.18%
Micro Focus International                796.10       +3.11%
William Hill                             177.95       +2.83%
Kainos Group                             870.00       +2.35%
Future                                  1182.00       -5.44%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1850.25       -3.23%
Games Workshop Group                    7140.00       -2.86%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%
B&M European Value Retail                366.80       -2.32%

AIM
TomCo Energy                               1.43      +90.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         4.40      +79.59%
Novacyt S.A                               69.00      +35.29%
Starvest                                   6.15      +29.47%
Byotrol                                    2.47      +20.49%
Baron Oil                                  0.33      -15.38%
7digital Group                             0.33      -14.29%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.10      -14.29%
British & American Investment Trust       32.50      -13.33%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  2.00      -13.04%

Overall Market
TomCo Energy                               1.43      +90.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         4.40      +79.59%
Novacyt S.A                               69.00      +35.29%
Starvest                                   6.15      +29.47%
Intu Properties                           16.66      +24.33%
Carclo                                     9.00      -16.28%
Luceco                                   120.10      -15.90%
Baron Oil                                  0.33      -15.38%
7digital Group                             0.33      -14.29%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.10      -14.29%