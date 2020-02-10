FTSE 100 NMC Health 740.90 +5.84% Barratt Developments 821.50 +2.76% Standard Life Aberdeen 324.30 +2.27% Next 6906.00 +2.10% Persimmon 3101.00 +1.91% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1854.00 -3.03% Whitbread 4550.50 -1.48% easyJet 1492.50 -1.19% Glencore 230.83 -1.02% Rentokil Initial 496.80 -1.00% FTSE 250 Jupiter Fund Management 389.30 +3.98% William Hill 179.93 +3.98% Micro Focus International 797.65 +3.31% Kainos Group 872.00 +2.59% John Wood Group 383.60 +2.29% Future 1202.00 -3.84% Games Workshop Group 7107.50 -3.30% B&M European Value Retail 366.15 -2.49% Pantheon International 2462.50 -2.48% Barr (A G) 578.00 -2.36% FTSE 350 NMC Health 740.90 +5.84% Jupiter Fund Management 389.30 +3.98% William Hill 179.93 +3.98% Micro Focus International 797.65 +3.31% Barratt Developments 821.50 +2.76% Future 1202.00 -3.84% Games Workshop Group 7107.50 -3.30% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1854.00 -3.03% B&M European Value Retail 366.15 -2.49% Pantheon International 2462.50 -2.48% AIM Katoro Gold Mining 4.30 +75.51% TomCo Energy 1.27 +70.00% Novacyt S.A 71.00 +39.22% Mereo Biopharma Group 31.50 +26.00% Thor Mining 0.36 +24.14% LightwaveRF 1.48 -15.71% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.10 -14.29% Nuformix 5.70 -13.64% British & American Investment Trust 32.50 -13.33% Rambler Metals and Mining 2.00 -13.04% Overall Market Katoro Gold Mining 4.30 +75.51% TomCo Energy 1.27 +70.00% Novacyt S.A 71.00 +39.22% Intu Properties 17.63 +31.57% Mereo Biopharma Group 31.50 +26.00% Carclo 7.79 -27.53% LightwaveRF 1.48 -15.71% Luceco 121.30 -15.06% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 2.10 -14.29% Nuformix 5.70 -13.64%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -