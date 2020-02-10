StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                               740.90       +5.84%
Barratt Developments                     821.50       +2.76%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   324.30       +2.27%
Next                                    6906.00       +2.10%
Persimmon                               3101.00       +1.91%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1854.00       -3.03%
Whitbread                               4550.50       -1.48%
easyJet                                 1492.50       -1.19%
Glencore                                 230.83       -1.02%
Rentokil Initial                         496.80       -1.00%

FTSE 250
Jupiter Fund Management                  389.30       +3.98%
William Hill                             179.93       +3.98%
Micro Focus International                797.65       +3.31%
Kainos Group                             872.00       +2.59%
John Wood Group                          383.60       +2.29%
Future                                  1202.00       -3.84%
Games Workshop Group                    7107.50       -3.30%
B&M European Value Retail                366.15       -2.49%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%
Barr (A G)                               578.00       -2.36%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                               740.90       +5.84%
Jupiter Fund Management                  389.30       +3.98%
William Hill                             179.93       +3.98%
Micro Focus International                797.65       +3.31%
Barratt Developments                     821.50       +2.76%
Future                                  1202.00       -3.84%
Games Workshop Group                    7107.50       -3.30%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1854.00       -3.03%
B&M European Value Retail                366.15       -2.49%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%

AIM
Katoro Gold Mining                         4.30      +75.51%
TomCo Energy                               1.27      +70.00%
Novacyt S.A                               71.00      +39.22%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     31.50      +26.00%
Thor Mining                                0.36      +24.14%
LightwaveRF                                1.48      -15.71%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.10      -14.29%
Nuformix                                   5.70      -13.64%
British & American Investment Trust       32.50      -13.33%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  2.00      -13.04%

Overall Market
Katoro Gold Mining                         4.30      +75.51%
TomCo Energy                               1.27      +70.00%
Novacyt S.A                               71.00      +39.22%
Intu Properties                           17.63      +31.57%
Mereo Biopharma Group                     31.50      +26.00%
Carclo                                     7.79      -27.53%
LightwaveRF                                1.48      -15.71%
Luceco                                   121.30      -15.06%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                    2.10      -14.29%
Nuformix                                   5.70      -13.64%