StockMarketWire.com - Buildings materials supplier SIG said chief executive Meinie Oldersma had returned to work on a full-time basis following a leave of absence.
Oldersma had in December taken leave due to a family illness.
Chief financial officer Andrew Allner and chairman Nick Maddock had returned to their normal duties.
At 1:05pm: [LON:SIG] Signature Aviation Plc share price was -1.25p at 303.15p
