Buildings materials supplier SIG said chief executive Meinie Oldersma had returned to work on a full-time basis following a leave of absence.

Oldersma had in December taken leave due to a family illness.

Chief financial officer Andrew Allner and chairman Nick Maddock had returned to their normal duties.


