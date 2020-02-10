StockMarketWire.com - Complex cable supplier Volex said one of its four sites in China had resumed operations at reduced capacity, as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak.
The other three sites would follow once necessary approvals were received from Chinese authorities, the company said.
Some people started to return to work in China on Monday following an extension to the traditional Lunar New Year holiday period, even as the coronavirus death toll rose above 900.
'The welfare of our employees continues to be the top priority for Volex,' the company said.
'Over the past week we have been working closely with local government agencies in China to implement certain precautionary measures to allow our employees to return to a safe work environment.'
Volex said it hd 14 manufacturing plants across the globe, including the four in China.
Three were located in Guangdong province, Southern China, and one Jiang-Su province, Eastern China.
At 1:08pm: [LON:VLX] Volex Group PLC share price was +1p at 137p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: