StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Caspian Sunrise said oil had flowed for 40 days from a new deep well at its BNG prospect in Kazakhstan.
The company had previously reported the recovery of light oil from the Deep Well A5 of high quality
'The company's management remains pleased with progress at Deep Well 5 and continues to believe the well is capable of producing at least 1,500 barrels of oil per day,' Caspian Sunrise said.
'At this early stage however, and based on past experience, our focus has been to ensure the well continues to flow rather than to seek to maximise flow rates.'
'We have sought to achieve this by maintaining a constant pressure through regular adjustments to the choke size, thereby reducing the risk of blockages from excess drilling fluids and other well debris.'
'We are in no hurry for the well to reach its optimum operating capacity and are considering a number of actions which may help maximise the ultimate contribution the well makes to the company's fortunes.'
Caspian Sunrise said its total oil production during the month of January was 44,169 barrels, up from 43,498 barrels in December.
At 1:21pm: [LON:CASP] Caspian Sunrise Plc Ord 1p share price was -0.9p at 6.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
