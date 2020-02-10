StockMarketWire.com - Digital consultancy Actual Experience said chief operating officer Robin Young and non-executive director Paul Spence were both resigning at the end of February.
Young would continue his advisory roles with fund management organisations prior to taking on a new COO position nearer to his home in the UK Midlands later this year, the company said.
Spence, meanwhile, who was domiciled in the US, was looking to reduce his travel commitments.
Actual Experience said that following their departures, its Board would consist of chairman Stephen Davidson, chief executive Dave Page and chief financial officer Steve Bennetts.
The would be supported by currenty non-executive directors Bryan Carsberg and Kirsten English.
