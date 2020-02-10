StockMarketWire.com - Katoro Gold said the Blyvoor partners in South Africa had appointed Graham Briggs as the joint venture's manager.
Katoro Gold last month entered into an agreement with Blyvoor and Target to potentially mine gold and any other minerals from six gold tailings dams owned by Blyvoor in South Africa.
The JV management committee had already met and was seeking to advance the project, the company said.
Briggs joined Harmony Gold Mining in 1995 as a new business manager, before being appointed as its chief executive in 2008, serving in the role until his retirement in 2015.
At 1:55pm: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was +1.45p at 3.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
