FTSE 100 NMC Health 735.10 +5.01% Barratt Developments 823.80 +3.05% Next 6935.00 +2.53% Standard Life Aberdeen 322.95 +1.84% Persimmon 3096.00 +1.74% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1857.75 -2.84% Whitbread 4532.50 -1.87% Informa 789.30 -1.44% Glencore 230.15 -1.31% easyJet 1491.00 -1.29% FTSE 250 William Hill 180.33 +4.21% Jupiter Fund Management 389.00 +3.90% Micro Focus International 792.25 +2.61% John Wood Group 383.40 +2.24% Hammerson 227.85 +2.22% Future 1199.00 -4.08% Games Workshop Group 7125.00 -3.06% Pantheon International 2462.50 -2.48% Barr (A G) 579.00 -2.20% Grafton Group 918.00 -2.18% FTSE 350 NMC Health 735.10 +5.01% William Hill 180.33 +4.21% Jupiter Fund Management 389.00 +3.90% Barratt Developments 823.80 +3.05% Micro Focus International 792.25 +2.61% Future 1199.00 -4.08% Games Workshop Group 7125.00 -3.06% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 1857.75 -2.84% Pantheon International 2462.50 -2.48% Barr (A G) 579.00 -2.20% AIM TomCo Energy 1.27 +70.00% Katoro Gold Mining 3.85 +57.14% Novacyt S.A 74.00 +45.10% Starvest 5.88 +23.68% Infrastructure India 2.45 +19.51% LightwaveRF 1.25 -28.57% British & American Investment Trust 32.50 -13.33% Rambler Metals and Mining 2.00 -13.04% Baron Oil 0.34 -12.82% Alba Mineral Resources 0.10 -12.50% Overall Market TomCo Energy 1.27 +70.00% Katoro Gold Mining 3.85 +57.14% Novacyt S.A 74.00 +45.10% Intu Properties 17.47 +30.37% Starvest 5.88 +23.68% LightwaveRF 1.25 -28.57% Carclo 7.89 -26.60% Luceco 121.00 -15.27% British & American Investment Trust 32.50 -13.33% Rambler Metals and Mining 2.00 -13.04%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -