FTSE 100
NMC Health                               735.10       +5.01%
Barratt Developments                     823.80       +3.05%
Next                                    6935.00       +2.53%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   322.95       +1.84%
Persimmon                               3096.00       +1.74%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1857.75       -2.84%
Whitbread                               4532.50       -1.87%
Informa                                  789.30       -1.44%
Glencore                                 230.15       -1.31%
easyJet                                 1491.00       -1.29%

FTSE 250
William Hill                             180.33       +4.21%
Jupiter Fund Management                  389.00       +3.90%
Micro Focus International                792.25       +2.61%
John Wood Group                          383.40       +2.24%
Hammerson                                227.85       +2.22%
Future                                  1199.00       -4.08%
Games Workshop Group                    7125.00       -3.06%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%
Barr (A G)                               579.00       -2.20%
Grafton Group                            918.00       -2.18%

AIM
TomCo Energy                               1.27      +70.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.85      +57.14%
Novacyt S.A                               74.00      +45.10%
Starvest                                   5.88      +23.68%
Infrastructure India                       2.45      +19.51%
LightwaveRF                                1.25      -28.57%
British & American Investment Trust       32.50      -13.33%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  2.00      -13.04%
Baron Oil                                  0.34      -12.82%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.10      -12.50%

