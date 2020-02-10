StockMarketWire.com - Panther Metals said it had been grated a formal exploration license for the Annaburroo gold project in Australia's Northern Territory.
Gold had previously been discovered at Annaburroo by Newmont Mining and grab samples there had graded as much as 61.2 grams per tonne of gold.
Chief executive Darren Hazelwood said he expected a maiden exploration programme in the Northern Territory to commence from the second quarter of 2020.
'With the company fully funded into 2021 for our planned work programmes, we look forward to reporting on the corresponding results of these programmes accordingly,' he said.
Panther Metals also announced that it had appointed David Groves to the board of its Australian subsidiary, with immediate effect.
Groves was an ex-president of the Society of Economic Geologists, Geological Society of Australia and Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
