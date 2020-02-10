StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Finablr said it had been made aware that 'purported arrangements' between key shareholders could effect the size of their interests in the company.
The investors included NMC Health chairman BR Shetty, Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Al Qebaisi and Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Al Muhairi.
The same individuals have also notified NMC Health of potential inaccuracies about the size of their investments in NMC Health.
'The extent to which the purported arrangements may have affected their respective interests is not yet known to the company,' Finablr said.
'The position is being reviewed by the company and a committee of independent directors of the company.'
At 2:20pm: [LON:FIN] share price was +6.18p at 77.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
