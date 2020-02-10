StockMarketWire.com - Broadband retailer TalkTalk Telecom launched a £500m corporate bond offering to refinancing existing debt.
The senior notes due would be due in 2025.
TalkTalk said it would use the funds to redeem the entire aggregate principal amount of its outstanding £400m senior notes due 2022, plus interest, and repay certain principal amounts drawn under its revolving credit facility.
At 2:28pm: [LON:TALK] TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC share price was -1p at 119p
