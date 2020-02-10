StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                               749.70       +7.10%
Barratt Developments                     822.70       +2.91%
Next                                    6920.00       +2.31%
British Land Co                          568.10       +1.59%
Land Securities Group                    954.20       +1.42%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   1866.25       -2.39%
Carnival                                3052.00       -1.99%
Glencore                                 229.00       -1.80%
Centrica                                  83.76       -1.62%
Vodafone Group                           150.75       -1.50%

FTSE 250
Jupiter Fund Management                  387.40       +3.47%
William Hill                             177.83       +2.76%
Mediclinic International                 386.90       +1.95%
Balfour Beatty                           272.00       +1.87%
Go-Ahead Group (The)                    2086.00       +1.76%
Future                                  1196.00       -4.32%
Tullow Oil                                46.05       -3.72%
Games Workshop Group                    7110.00       -3.27%
PageGroup                                467.60       -2.70%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                               749.70       +7.10%
Jupiter Fund Management                  387.40       +3.47%
Barratt Developments                     822.70       +2.91%
William Hill                             177.83       +2.76%
Next                                    6920.00       +2.31%
Future                                  1196.00       -4.32%
Tullow Oil                                46.05       -3.72%
Games Workshop Group                    7110.00       -3.27%
PageGroup                                467.60       -2.70%
Pantheon International                  2462.50       -2.48%

AIM
TomCo Energy                               1.35      +80.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.95      +61.22%
Novacyt S.A                               81.00      +58.82%
Starvest                                   6.25      +31.58%
Asian Plantations Limited                  3.95      +27.42%
LightwaveRF                                1.25      -28.57%
Baron Oil                                  0.30      -23.08%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.10      -16.67%
British & American Investment Trust       32.50      -13.33%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  2.00      -13.04%

Overall Market
TomCo Energy                               1.35      +80.00%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.95      +61.22%
Novacyt S.A                               81.00      +58.82%
Starvest                                   6.25      +31.58%
Asian Plantations Limited                  3.95      +27.42%
LightwaveRF                                1.25      -28.57%
Carclo                                     7.89      -26.60%
Baron Oil                                  0.30      -23.08%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.10      -16.67%
Luceco                                   122.20      -14.43%