StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks traded lower Monday as lingering fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 900 people, continued to weigh on global sentiment.
At 16:00, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.3%, at 7,447.64.
Hospital owner NMC Health rallied 32.3% to 926.2p as it confirmed media speculation that it had received takeover approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and GK Investment Holding.
NMC Health described the approaches as 'highly preliminary'.
Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, dropped 9.8% to 59.1p on warning that it was monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business in China.
Ultimate Products also reported that its first-half revenue had grown by 2.8%.
Sports and mobility equipment distributor Tandem motored 7% to 219p, after forecasting an annual pre-tax profit 'well ahead' on-year after it grew revenue by a fifth.
Tandem, however, also warned of a slow start to the current year, described the coronavirus as a 'significant threat' and revealed that chief executive Steve Grant and chairman Mervyn Keene were both standing down.
Retail property investor Intu Properties shot up 33% to 17.8p on confirming media reports that potential existing and new investors, including Link Real Estate Investment Trust, were eyeing its planned equity raising.
Office landlord Workspace rose 1% to £12.5 after announcing that it had appointed David Benson as its new chief financial officer.
Benson was currently corporate finance director of Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread.
Self-storage company Lok'nStore firmed 0.8% to 726p as its like-for-like self-storage revenue rose 7% in the first half, bolstered by improved occupancy levels.
Podcast company Audioboom jumped 5.7% to 235.3p on announcing that it was evaluating strategic options to boost value for shareholders, including a potential sale of the company.
Business technology group Watchstone added 2.4% to 152.1p as it revealed plans to return at least £50m to shareholders following the sale of its Canadian assets.
Shanta Gold gained 4.3% to 11.5p, having agreed to acquire gold projects in Kenya from larger rival Barrick Gold for $14.5m in cash and shares, plus an ongoing royalty payment.
Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct closed flat at 68.5p as chief executive Darren Bailey stood down, with immediate effect.
Andy Torrance, who joined the company in October 2019 as a non-executive director, had been appointed as the company's new CEO.
