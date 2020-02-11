Interim Result
12/02/2020 Oncimmune Holdings Plc (ONC)
13/02/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
13/02/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
18/02/2020 Blancco Technology Group Plc (BLTG)
25/02/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
25/02/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
25/02/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF)
03/03/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
03/03/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
Final Result
12/02/2020 Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
12/02/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
13/02/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
13/02/2020 Indivior Plc (INDV)
13/02/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
13/02/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
17/02/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/02/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
18/02/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
18/02/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
19/02/2020 RPS Group PLC (RPS)
20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
20/02/2020 Telecom Egypt (TEEG)
20/02/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
24/02/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
24/02/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
24/02/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
25/02/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
25/02/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)
25/02/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
25/02/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
25/02/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
26/02/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
26/02/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
26/02/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/02/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/02/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
27/02/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
27/02/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
27/02/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
27/02/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
27/02/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
27/02/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
27/02/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
27/02/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
28/02/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)
28/02/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
28/02/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
01/03/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
02/03/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
02/03/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
03/03/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
03/03/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
03/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
04/03/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
04/03/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
05/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)
05/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)
05/03/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
05/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)
05/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)
05/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
AGM / EGM
13/02/2020 Gcp Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP)
13/02/2020 Tritax EuroBox Plc (EBOX)
18/02/2020 Dewhurst PLC (DWHT)
18/02/2020 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
25/02/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
26/02/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
26/02/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)
27/02/2020 Formation Group PLC (FRM)
27/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
28/02/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)
28/02/2020 Green & Smart Holdings PLC (GSH)
03/03/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)
04/03/2020 Ringkjoebing Landbobank As (0RPR)
04/03/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
06/03/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
Trading Statement
13/02/2020 Gem Diamonds Ltd (GEMD)
Ex-Dividend
13/02/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
13/02/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
13/02/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
13/02/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group (JLEN)
13/02/2020 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
13/02/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
13/02/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
13/02/2020 Residential Secure Income Plc (RESI)
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 TheWorks.co.uk PLC (WRKS)
13/02/2020 Van Elle Holdings Plc (VANL)
13/02/2020 Halcor Metals Work Sa (0GJQ)
13/02/2020 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
13/02/2020 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
13/02/2020 Coventry Building Society (CVBP)
13/02/2020 Tharisa Plc (THS)
13/02/2020 Avon Rubber PLC (AVON)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
27/02/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
27/02/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
27/02/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/02/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
27/02/2020 Shoe Zone Plc (SHOE)
05/03/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
05/03/2020 Aviva (AV.B)
05/03/2020 Draper Esprit Vct Plc Ord 5p (DEVC)
05/03/2020 General Accident Plc 7/78 (GACB)
05/03/2020 Northern Electric plc (NTEA)
05/03/2020 The Ince Group Plc (INCE)
05/03/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
05/03/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
05/03/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/03/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
