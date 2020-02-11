StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company William Hill said it had forged a deal to become the official sports book and wagering data provider for US broadcaster CBS Sports.
The partnership would commence with initial integrations in March on CBS Sports digital platforms, with a full rollout planned for the fantasy football season, William Hill said.
CBS Sports would utilise William Hill's odds, experts and more than 140 sports books to bolster its current digital offerings.
The partnership also included opportunities to feature William Hill data, odds and markets across CBS television programming.
William Hill would receive exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports' digital properties, including through CBS Sports Fantasy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: