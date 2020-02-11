StockMarketWire.com - Clothing and food retailer Marks and Spencer said it had appointed Eoin Tonge as its new chief financial officer.
Tonge was currently the CFO of convenience foods producer Greencore, a position he has held since 2016.
Marks and Spencer's current interim CFO, David Surdeau, would remain with the business to support Tonge as he transitioned into his new role, which would officially commence in June.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
