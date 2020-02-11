StockMarketWire.com - JD Sports said it would continue to make its case to acquire Footasylum after the UK competition watchdog flagged competition concerns, which the athleisure retailer said was 'fundamentally flawed.'
In its provisional findings, the Competition Market Authority (CMA) highlighted a number of concerns and said the Footasylum could result in 'fewer discounts and less choice in stores and online.'
JD disagreed and argued that CMA's provisional decision 'demonstrated a complete misunderstanding of our market to an alarming extent, given its six-month review.'
'The CMA's provisional findings do not reflect the objective evidence, with excessive weight being placed on surveys asking hypothetical questions of a small sample of selected customers equivalent to less than 25% of the footfall of one JD store in Manchester for one week, rather than assessing the reality of how consumers actually shop on a national scale,' JD said.
'We still firmly believe that bringing Footasylum into the group will deliver significant benefits for both consumers and the UK high street, and we will continue to make our case strongly to the CMA in the coming weeks,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
