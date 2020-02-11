StockMarketWire.com - Luxury furniture retailer Walker Greenbank forecast an expected 2% fall in annual sales, which it said reflected a generally difficult market environment.
Revenue for the year through December was seen falling to about £111.0m, down from £113.3m on-year.
In the UK, the company's largest market, brand sales were down 3.0%, owing to a subdued UK consumer environment.
In the US, its second largest market, brand sales were down 3.8% in reportable currency, or down 6.9% in constant currency.
'At this very early stage of the current financial year, market conditions remain generally difficult, particularly in the UK,' Walker Greenbank said.
'But the implementation of the group's strategy, as set out in the company's interim results in October 2019, is advancing well.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
