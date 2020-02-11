StockMarketWire.com - UK meat producer Cranswick said it had acquired the Buckle family's pig farming and rearing operations as well as its 50% stake in the White Rose Farms pig production joint venture, for an undisclosed sum. The enlarged pig enterprise, which would be known as White Rose Farms, specialised in the production of Red Tractor assured pigs in Yorkshire and would continue to be led by Rick Buckle, the company said. 'We have worked with the Buckle family for over 25 years and we are delighted to welcome Rick, as managing director of White Rose Farms, and the wider team to Cranswick,' it added. The deal further increases Cranswick's self-sufficiency in UK pigs processed to over 30% and reinforced the company's commitment to a sustainable and traceable farm to fork operation, Cranswick said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
