StockMarketWire.com - Coats said it had completed the $37m acquisition of Pharr High Performance Yarns on 10 February.
Pharr HP, a manufacturer of high-performance engineered yarns based in McAdenville, North Carolina, US, generated annual sales of about $110m with adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of $5m in its last financial year to 31 March 2019.
The $37m deal to acquire Pharr was initially announced in November last year.
'The acquisition of Pharr HP's manufacturing capabilities and customer base provides further expertise and scale to Coats' existing Personal Protection business (part of the performance materials segment),' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: