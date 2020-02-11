StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company Bidstack said it expected revenue growth would continue to be 'minor' in 2020 as the company pledged to continue prioritising investment over seeking short term revenues.
'The board expects that revenues in the first half of 2020 will continue to be minor and that material revenues for 2020 will occur only in the second half,' Bidstack said.
The update came after the company previously said that it had failed to meet its revenue targets for 2019.
Subject to audit, financials for the year ended 31 December 2019 were expected to include revenues in the region of £150K, arising mainly from programmatic advertising spend, and an expected operating loss of £5.30m.
Net assets were expected to be in the region of £3.57m including available cash as at 31 December 2019 of £3.14m.
'2020 will see a new generation of hardware launched into the gaming market not least because both Microsoft and Sony have announced plans to launch new consoles this year,' Bidstack said. 'The next generation of Xbox, codenamed "Project Scarlett," is scheduled to arrive this year, as is the Sony PlayStation 5.'
At 8:05am: [LON:BIDS] Bidstack Group Plc Ord 0.5p share price was -1.75p at 6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
