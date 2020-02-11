StockMarketWire.com - Space management software provider SmartSpace Software said a new channel had opened up for the sale of its products on a software-as-a-service basis.
The opportunity had come through its partnership with meeting room panel manufacturer Evoko, which had just launched an updated product.
SmartSpace Software said the partnership helped support its expectations for the 2021 financial year.
At 8:58am: [LON:SMRT] Smartspace Software Plc Ord Shs 10p share price was +2p at 31p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
