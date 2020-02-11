StockMarketWire.com - India-focused power producer OPG Power Ventures said it expected to meet annual profit expectations, even as its total generation fell in the year to date.
Power generation in the nine months through December fell to 2.09bn units, down from 2.15bn units on-year, as the plant load factor at Chennai fell to 77%, back from 79%.
The average tariff, however, rose to Rs 5.67, up from Rs 5.33.
'We are pleased to report another strong operational performance for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year and we expect to meet market profit expectations for our full year results,' executive chairman Arvind Gupta said.
At 9:03am: [LON:OPG] OPG Power Ventures PLC share price was 0p at 16.75p
