StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen from waste plastic producer PowerHouse Energy said it had entered into a supplemental collaboration agreement with Peel Environmental.
The pact would aim to accelerate the development of the Protos Energy Park and four further sites in the UK.
'The current trialling of the proposed plastic waste stream in the process demonstrator is continuing, with excellent gas production results for the output levels expected,' chief executive David Ryan said.
'This has facilitated our license fee negotiations resulting in this supplemental agreement.'
At 9:07am: [LON:PHE] PowerHouse Energy share price was +0.16p at 0.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: