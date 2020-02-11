StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter said it had worked with Inperio to launch the first professional indemnity policy focused on freelance UK solicitors regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.
The facility fulfilled a growing demand for professional indemnity cover for freelance solicitors following a recent rule change, the company said.
Randall & Quliter was working with Inperio via its subsidiary Accredited Insurance.
At 9:12am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 176p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
