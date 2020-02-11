StockMarketWire.com - Australian dual-listed oil company Oilex said it had extended an expanded operational role for chairman Brad Lingo.
The extra duties would be carried by Lingo for a further two months to 31 March.
The expanded role, announced on 6 September, for an initial term of six months, focused on the development and implementation of the company's Cooper-Eromanga Basin strategy in Australia.
At 9:23am: [LON:OEX] Oilex Ltd share price was 0p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: