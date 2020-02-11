StockMarketWire.com - Specialist motor finance and property bridging lender S&U it would increase its interim dividend, despite profit growth slowing.
The company said it expected to report annual results in line with expectations, following an improvement in trading triggered by the definitive UK national election result.
S&U said it had experienced an improvement in transactions for both of its businesses in the period between 10 December and the end of its financial year on 31 January.
'Although profit growth has slowed in 2019, both the consistency and sustainability of S&U's earnings justify an increase in the second interim dividend this year to 36p per ordinary share, up from 35p in 2019,' the company said.
At 9:28am: [LON:SUS] S U PLC share price was +70p at 2310p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
