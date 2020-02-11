StockMarketWire.com - E-Therapeutics said Iain Ross was standing down as chairman to concentrate on his interim executive chairman role at Silence Therapeutics.
Ali Mortazavi had been appointed executive chairman with immediate effect, the company said.
The company also said it had raised gross proceeds of £1.6m through a discounted equity placement. The proceeds would be used for general working capital purposes.
The company placed 53,302,355 shares at a price of 3p a share, representing an approximately 24% discount to the closing middle market price of 3.97p a share on 10 February 2020.
At 9:32am: [LON:ETX] eTherapeutics PLC share price was -0.07p at 3.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
