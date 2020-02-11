StockMarketWire.com - UK gross domestic product flatlined in the fourth quarter, according to a 'preliminary estimate' from the Office for National Statistics.

The uninspiring reading was nevertheless in line with market expectations.

Third-quarter GDP growth was, meanwhile, revised upward to 0.5%.

Services and construction contributed positively to growth in the fourth-quarter, though manufacturing production output contributed negatively to growth.

GDP growth in the month of December came in at 0.3%, above expectations of 0.2% growth.

