StockMarketWire.com - SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust said it was minded to seek shareholder approval to remove a 25% minimum exposure limit to assets in the UK.
The potential move would take into account the quality of the acquisition pipeline in North America and Continental Europe in particular.
'The removal of the limit would ensure that the company can benefit from additional flexibility when sourcing and investing in assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns across multiple jurisdictions,' SDCL said.
Still, the company said it remained focused on its sterling-based dividend targets and net asset value.
At 9:44am: [LON:SEIT] share price was -0.5p at 110.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
