StockMarketWire.com - JLEN Environmental Assets detailed plans to undertake a placing for up to 49.7m shares to raise funds to pay down debt and finance new investment opportunities.
Its revolving credit facility was currently £69.8m drawn with further outstanding commitments of €25m.
The net proceeds of the placing would be used to repay these amounts drawn under the facility in order to finance an identified pipeline of near term opportunities across the bioenergy and flexible generation sectors, further diversifying the company's portfolio, JLEN said.
The bookbuild for the placing was expected to close at 2:00 p.m. on 26 February 2020 but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of the company and Winterflood, it added.
At 9:51am: [LON:JLEN] John Laing Environmental Assets Group share price was -2.75p at 116.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
