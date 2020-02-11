StockMarketWire.com - Angle said that a customer, the Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia had published results of research showing that the company's Parsortix system can potentially be used to make a prognosis for metastatic and monitor treatment response.
In a pilot study of 28 melanoma patients, those with circulating tumour cells (CTCs) present in their blood, harvested by Parsortix, had 'significantly shorter overall survival with a hazard ratio of 7.8x meaning that patients with a positive Parsortix CTC score were 7.8x more likely to die during a 60 week follow-up period than those with a negative CTC score,' the company said, citing the research results.
'In clinical use, the stratification of patients into high and low risk groups may allow improved treatment decisions, taking into account disease status,' it added. At 10:09am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was +4p at 73p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
