StockMarketWire.com - Cadence Minerals welcomed news of encouraging drilling results at the Hillside polymetal project in Western Australia state.
The drilling update was provided by FE, which was developing the resource in a joint venture with Macarthur Minerals, of which Cadence owned a 6% stake.
Highlights included intersecting 1 metre at 0.19% copper, 230 parts per million of cobalt, 0.14% zinc and 0.07 parts per million of gold, from 28 metres depth.
At 1:11pm: [LON:KDNC] Cadence Minerals Plc share price was +0.23p at 5.98p
